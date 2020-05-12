Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,233,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

