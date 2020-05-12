Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of ESCO Technologies worth $36,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,223,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,112,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,523,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

