Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $581.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.32.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.