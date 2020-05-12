Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

LYB stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

