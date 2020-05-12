Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.