Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,268 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 114,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.94% of CryoPort worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in CryoPort by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

