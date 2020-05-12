Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,450 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,393,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

ARNA opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $327,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

