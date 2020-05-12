Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 349,114 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of WNS worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of WNS opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.