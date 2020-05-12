Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 155,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

