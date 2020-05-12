Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,096.82 ($27.58).

Shares of VCT stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,988 ($26.15). 105,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,998.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,234.01.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Victrex will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

