Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

