Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

