Visa (NYSE:V) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.09

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

V traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $180.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

