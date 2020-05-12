Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,317. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

