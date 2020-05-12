VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.32.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 93.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

