Vodi X (VDX) Reaches Market Cap of $286,013.84

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $286,013.84 and $868.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

