W Douglas Brown Sells 4,008 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GTLS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 12,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $90.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

