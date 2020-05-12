W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $19.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average is $301.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

