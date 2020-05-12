W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

NYSE:GWW opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.