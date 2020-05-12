Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKCMF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

