Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

5/11/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €52.94 ($61.56) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 52-week high of €77.42 ($90.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

