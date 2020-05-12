Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

