Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,790 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NYSE:HD opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.