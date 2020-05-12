Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,604 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

