Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

WMT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. 3,970,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

