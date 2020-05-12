Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given News Sentiment Rating of -2.50

News stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walmart’s score:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Walmart stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. 4,872,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. Walmart has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

