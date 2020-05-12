Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.00-5.15 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

