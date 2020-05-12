Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 690.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

