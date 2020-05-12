Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

