Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Washington Federal stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after buying an additional 197,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.