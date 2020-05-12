Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE WCN opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $9,033,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9,738.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 268,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.