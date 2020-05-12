Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.