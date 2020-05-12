Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

