Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0562 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $561,906.24 and approximately $309.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

