WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.61% of WD-40 worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in WD-40 by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.34. 3,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.