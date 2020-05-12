Wedbush Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $46.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

MIME traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 1,266,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.91, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 452,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

