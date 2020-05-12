Wedbush Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $127.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Myokardia’s FY2024 earnings at $14.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $17.84 on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,305 shares of company stock worth $595,647 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

