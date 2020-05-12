Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saia (SAIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

5/1/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Saia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

3/27/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

