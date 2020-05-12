Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL):

5/8/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Golden Ocean Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

