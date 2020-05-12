Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/29/2020 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $43.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $36,841,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 864,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 578,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 465,419 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

