Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Matthews International (MATW)

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2020 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

4/29/2020 – Matthews International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 81.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

