Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

5/6/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

