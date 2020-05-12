Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $132.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.59. 1,351,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.