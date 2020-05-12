Wells Fargo & Co Raises Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.50

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

