Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.56.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.93. 673,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,641. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

