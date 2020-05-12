WeShow Token (WET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $532,440.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One WeShow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $884,641.43 and $532,440.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,732,931 tokens. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018.

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeShow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

