Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $192,645,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 145.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after purchasing an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

