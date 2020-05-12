Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,130,000 after buying an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

