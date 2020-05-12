Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WRK stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

