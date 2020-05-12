Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.